Submit Your Seattle Event

Nimo to Perform Positive Rap at Unity June 24
Nimesh “Nimo” Patel, who went from a Wall Street career and international MTV stardom to an ashram in India, is bringing his “Empty Hands Music” to Unity Church in Lynnwood for a concert meant not to impress, but to inspire.
Nimo will sing Rap songs that reflect his message of gratitude, oneness and kindness at the June 24 concert starting at 7 p.m. There is no charge for attending, and all free-will donations will go toward children in the slums of Ahmedabad, India, through a nonprofit organization, Manav Sadhna. Nimo’s project there, “Let Them Sing,” sparks creativity, confidence and togetherness in the street urchins.
Originally from Los Angeles, Nimo formed the hip hop band Karmacy while at Wharton School of Business. After reaching the pinnacle of success in his business and musical careers in his early 20s, Nimo realized that his life felt empty.
He decided to purify himself through selfless service, and gave up music for several years. The Empty Hands tour came about through a spiritual nudge to plant seeds of kindness, service and gratitude, according to his Facebook page.
The new songs—in fact, his entire “Empty Hands” album—can be downloaded at no charge from http://www.emptyhandsmusic.com.
For more information, contact Matthew Wilson , Unity’s music director, at 425-741-7172, ext. 1002.
In the wake of Sakura-Con, Comicon and Mr. at SAAM, Seattle’s resident Japanese pop-art painter Yumiko Kayukawa will be a highlight for the May 14th Capitol Hill Art Walk. Non-profit Grace Gallery will host an artist reception with book signing and Q&A open to the public from 5-9 pm.
“Run to the Hills,” the show’s title, is not only a nod to the show’s location but also a wink at the Iron Maiden reference. Kayukawa’s fascination with rock & roll, Japanese and American pop culture, as well creatures big and small is reflected in the playful and at times transformative stories she creates in her wild kingdom.
Beautiful faces and exotic animals painted in flawlessly flat comic book style draw the viewer in to find tiny bugs, jewelry, tattoos and intricate Japanese motifs. Some pieces like “Scream,” challenge the viewer to reconcile the beauty and style of the work with the sorrow of the narrative. The show will include paintings, prints, toys, books and more.
See her artwork at: SweetYumiko.com