Collectables for Sale by Gillian Gaar

Recordings:

Cassette:

Deep Six promo cassette of 1994 release, Green River, Melvins, Soundgarden, U-Men, Skin Yard. $15

7-inch:

Apple Records sleeve. $1

Beatles Movie Medley/Interview promo 45 with pic sleeve. $30

Cramps, Goo Goo Muck, yellow vinyl, signed by all four members. $100

Before Cars, Old Chair/99 to Go, autographed by Chad Channing and band. $10

John Lennon, I Saw Her Standing There/Lucy in the Sky/Whatever Gets You Thru the Night live w/Elton John. $5

Little Nell, Do The Swim, red vinyl. $10

Modest Mouse, Blue Cadet. $30

(Sub Pop)

Mudhoney, You Got It, black vinyl. $10

Mudhoney, You’re Gone, pink vinyl. $10

Mudhoney, This Gift, purple vinyl. $10

12-inch:

Beatles, Meet the Beatles, mono and stereo. $15

Beatles, The Early Beatles, mono. $15

Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, stereo. $20

Beatles, Beatles 65, mono. $15

Beatles, Beatles VI, mono, “See label for correct playing order” notation. $20

Beatles, Beatles Story, stereo, Capitol label, cover split on top. $10

Beatles, Help, mono, cover split on top. $10

Beatles, Yesterday and Today, mono and stereo. $15

Beatles, Rubber Soul, mono, UK. $15

Beatles, Collection of Beatles Oldies, mono, UK. $15

Beatles, Revolver, mono. $15

Beatles, Sgt. Pepper, mono. $20

Beatles, Rock ‘n’ Roll Music. $15

Beatles, 1962-1966, red vinyl. $20

Beatles, 1967-1970, blue vinyl. $20

Beatles, 2012 vinyl reissues: Please Please Me, With the Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, Beatles for Sale, Help, Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt. Pepper, Magical Mystery Tour, Yellow Submarine, Let It Be. $15 each. White Album, Past Masters, $25 each.

The Beatles Tapes David Wigg Interviews. $10

The Doors, self-titled debut, mono, reissue. $25

Billy Preston, That’s The Way God Planned It, autographed by Billy Preston. $50

Christopher Reeve. Wings Back To The Egg album cover (cover only). Holes, tears on cover. $150

Eartha Kitt, Where Is My Man, autographed by Eartha Kitt. $100

Green River, Come On Down EP. $50

Janis Joplin, Cheap Thrills, mono, reissue. $20

The Knack, Get the Knack, autographed by Doug Fieger. $40

Little Nell, Fever. $10

Paul McCartney, CHOBA B CCCP, Russian vinyl. 11 tracks. $10

Paul McCartney, Hope of Deliverance, Steve Anderson remixes. $30

Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks, autographed by Johnny Rotten. $50

Set of 78s; Spike Jones, The Blue Danube, You Always Hurt The One You Love, Hawaiian War Chant, Glow Worm, Serenade to a Jerk, Chloe; Pearl Bailey, That’s Good Enough For Me, Row Row Row. $20

Sub Pop collection. A pass and schedule for the SP20 festival, magnet from Elysian for their Sub Pop beer, “Loser,” SP 20 CD (features 18 tracks, including Mudhoney, Fleet Foxes, Helio Sequence, Flight of the Conchords, Gutter Twins). A CD promoting the film Hype (for which SP did the soundtrack) with Eric Matthews, Pigeonhed, Grifters, Thornetta Davis, Murder City Devils. And a sampler for Badlands: A Tribute to Bruce? Springsteen’s Nebraska, with Chrissie Hynde/Adam Seymour, Billy Bragg, Ani DiFranco, Aimee Mann/Michael Penn, Paul Malo of the Mavericks. $35

Various, Another Pyrrhic Victory compilation with Green River, H-Hour, Malfunkshun, 64 Spiders. $20

CDs:

Beatles WBCN Get Back Broadcast September 22, 1969. $10

Beatles Jamming With Heather. $10

Beatles promo CD sampler for “Love” show. $10

Blue Oyster Cult 17 CDR/DVDR Columbia Albums Collection set. $20

John Lennon Gimme Some Truth promo CD of Lennon reissues. Glitches in songs “God” and “Borrowed Time.” $5

Frances McKee, Sunny Moon CD autographed by Frances McKee. $10

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas 2 CD set autographed by Martha Reeves. $50

Mike Gibbins (Badfinger)m A Place In Time CDm autographed by Mike Gibbins. $5

Queen Talks CD with interview and song Thank God It’s Christmas. Light scuffing. $10

Soundgarden, Alive In The Superunknown CD-ROM, or “CD plus” as they called it from 1995. Comes with original box, which is folded and creased. $20

Various, Badlands Tribute to Springsteen’s Nebraska. Sub Pop sampler, has Billy Bragg track not on final album. $5

Various, Promo CD for Hype film, 5 songs. $5

Various, Sub Pop 20 commemorative CD. $10

Various, Laundry Room Records promo CD with track by Harlingtox AD, featuring Dave Grohl. $10

Various, Pink Flamingos CD autographed by John Waters. Some light scuffing. $20

Various, Surf-Age Nuggets CD box set. $40

Magazines/Publications

BAM, April 1996, Pat Smear cover. $5

Barry Manilow tour program, 1976. Some creasing, signs of wear. $5

Beatles 1965 tour program. Some creasing. $30

Beatles Auction catalogues, Liverpool, 1990 and 1999. $5 (for both)

Beatles Hello…Goodbye Daily Mirror anniversary celebration. $5

Bugs Bunny on Broadway program. $5

Discoveries, September 2004, Kurt Cobain cover. $5

Economist, November 3, 2012, Obama/Romney on cover. Mailing label blacked out. $5

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, official guidebook. $25

Experience Hendrix issues: March 1997, May 1997, January 1998, March 1998, July 1998, Nov 1998, Spring 2000. $5/each.

Fantasia film, 50th anniversary program. $5

Goldmine, December 10, 1993, Smokey Robinson cover, Nirvana story. $5

Goldmine, February 14, 1993, Kurt Cobain cover. $5

Goldmine, June 20, 1997, Jimi Hendrix cover. $5

Goldmine, November 2, 2001, Paul McCartney cover. $5

Goldmine, January 12, 2001, Elvis cover. $5

Goldmine, January 11, 2002, Elvis cover. $5

Goldmine, August 9, 2002, Elvis cover. $2

Goldmine, January 10, 2003, Elvis cover. $5

Goldmine, November 28, 2003, Heart cover. $5

Goldmine, January 9, 2004, Elvis cover. $5

Goldmine, September 12, 2008, Kurt Cobain cover. $5

Guernsey auction catalog from March 2008, many Elvis and JFK-related items, Jack Ruby-related items, Beatles, movie memorabilia, more. $15

Guitar World, June 2007, Beatles cover. $5

Imagine, program for Liverpool play about John Lennon, 1992. $5

Kerrang, 2007, special edition on Foo Fighters. $5

Life, Aug 28, 1964, Beatles on cover. White streak down side. $10

Life, June 14 1968, Robert Kennedy issue. $5

Life, Nov 7 1969, Paul McCartney on cover. Mailing label. $10

Life, Aug 7 1970, Johnson & the Kennedys. Mailing label, folds on cover. $5

Life, April 16 1971, Paul McCartney on cover. Mailing label. Cover torn on back. $5

Liverpool Echo, Dec 31 1996, Paul McCartney knighted. $5

Liverpool Echo, March 10, 1997, Paul McCartney knighted. $5

Liverpool Echo, February 24, 2004, A Concert for George Harrison. $5

Look, November 29, 1963, JFK cover. $5

Look, special issue on RFK. $5

Mojo Limited Beatles Editions. 1962-1964, 1965-1967, 1968-1970. $5/each.

Mojo, December 1999, Pink Floyd cover. $5

Mojo, Jan 2002, George Harrison cover. $5

Mojo, March 2007, Sgt Pepper cover. $5

Mojo, August 2011, Paul McCartney cover. $5

Mojo Icons special. $5

Mojo Collections, Winter 2000 $5

Mojo Collections, 5pring 2001. $5

Newsweek, June 17 1968, Robert Kennedy on cover. $5

Newsweek, November 17, 2008, Obama on cover. $5

New York Times, Obama election, November 5 2008. $5

New York Times, Forever Fab collection of reprints. $10

Nirvana & Great Grunge Punk Funk Fest, 1992. $5

Nirvana: collection of NW newspapers with Nirvana/Cobain stories. Has section of the paper with the story in it, not the entire paper. Seattle Times 4/9/94 (Cobain death); Seattle PI 4/9/94 (Cobain death); Seattle PI 4/11/94 (Cobain death); Seattle Times 5/23/96 (Sweet 75); Highline News 11/13/96 (interview with Kurt’s aunt); Seattle Times 6/28/01 (boxset lawsuit); Seattle Times 11/20/03 (Novoselic running for office); Seattle Times 11/23/04 (boxset release); Aberdeen Daily World 9/14/2007 (Cobain memorial concert). $75

Paul McCartney program for UK premiere of Standing Stone. $5

Paul McCartney program for Liverpool 2008 show. $5

People, Dec 22 1980, John & Yoko on cover, mailing label. $5

People, November 17, 2008. Obama cover. $5

People, February 2, 2009. Obama cover. $5

Playgirl, Feb 1985, Paul McCartney on cover. $5

Post Dec 14 1963, JFK issue, some red on the “Post” words. $5

Q, June 1987, Beatles cover. $5

Q, Nov 1990, Paul McCartney cover. $5

Q, Oct 1996, 10th Anniversary Issue. Some wrinkles on cover. $5

Q, June 1997, Paul McCartney cover. $5

Q, Aug 1999, John Lennon/Paul McCartney cover. $5

Q, April 2004, Kurt Cobain on cover. $5

Q, Nov 2005, Lennon Birthday Special. $5

Q, Nov 2006, 20th anniversary issue, Paul McCartney on cover. $5

Q, Dec 2007, 21st anniversary issue, Damon Albarn on cover. $5

Record Collector, Dec 2000, John Lennon cover. $5

Record Collector, Nov 2001, Beatles cover. $5

Record Collector, Christmas 2005, John Lennon cover. $5

Record Collector, March 2008, John Lennon cover. $5

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band program, 1989. $5

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band program, 1992. $5

Ringo Starr and His Third All Starr Band World Tour program. Small tear on cover. $5

The Rocket, December 1989, Nirvana cover. $10

The Rocket, April 13, 1994, Kurt Cobain cover. $10

The Rocket, December 7, 1994, 15th anniversary issue. $10

The Rocket, March 1, 1995, 200th issue. $5

The Rocket, April 5, 1995, Kurt Cobain cover. $10

The Rocket, May 15, 1996, Foo Fighters cover. $5

The Rocket, July 23, 1997, Foo Fighters cover. $5

The Rocket, September 10, 1997, Sweet 75 cover. $5

The Rocket, April 21, 1999, 300th issue. $5

The Rocket, November 3, 1999, 20th anniversary issue. $5

The Rocket, October 18, 2000, The Minders on cover, final issue of The Rocket. $5

ROCKRGRL magazine issues, some with mailing label blacked out: January 1995, March 1995, May 1995, November 1995, May 1996, July 1996, July 1997, January 1998, May 1998, September 1998, November 1998, January 1999, July 1999, March 1999, September 1999, November 1999, January 2000, March 2000, May 2000, July 2000, July 2001, September 2001, January 2002, Fall 2003, Winter 2004, Spring 2004, July 2005. $5/each

Rolling Stone, March 1, 2001, Beatles cover. Mailing label blacked out. $5

Rolling Stone, October 25, 2001, 9/11 cover. Mailing label blacked out. $5

Rolling Stone, Jan 17 2002, George Harrison cover. Mailing label remnants. $5

Rolling Stone special edition, George Harrison death. $5

Rolling Stone, Feb 19, 2004, Beatles cover. $5

Rolling Stone, April 15, 2004, 50 Greatest Artists. $5

Rolling Stone, Dec 9, 2004, 500 Greatest Songs issue. $5

Rolling Stone, May 18-June 1, 2006, 1000th issue. $10

Rolling Stone, May 3-17, 2007, 40th anniversary issue. $5

Rolling Stone, July 12-26, 2007, 40th anniversary issue. Mailing label blacked out. $5

Rolling Stone, Sept 3, 2009, Beatles cover. $5

Rolling Stone, May 10, 2010, Obama on cover, mailing label blacked out. $5

Rolling Stone, October 14, 2010, Obama cover. $5

Rolling Stone, November 8, 2012, Obama cover, mailing label blacked out. $5

Seattle Weekly, January 19, 1994, Kurt Cobain cover. $5

Seattle Weekly, August 16, 1994, Kristin Pfaff cover. $5

Seattle Weekly, August 18, 2010, Leland Cobain cover. $5

Seattle Weekly, October 28, 2009, Nirvana’s Bleach on cover. $5

Sotheby’s catalog 1984, Beatles items. $5

Sotheby’s catalog, 1984, John and Yoko items, creases on cover. $5

Sotheby’s catalog, 1990, Beatles items. $5

Spin, April 2000, anniversary issue, Nirvana on cover. $5

Sunday Express Classic magazine, Oct 29, 1995, Beatles on cover. $5

Time, commemorative July 4, 1776 issue. $5

Time, Dec 10 2001, George Harrison cover. $5

Time, November 17, 2008, Obama on cover, mailing label blacked out. $5

Time, December 29, 2008, Obama Person of the Year, mailing label blacked out. $5.

Time, February 2, 2009, Obama on cover, mailing label blacked out. $5

Titanic, Cinefex magazine, Dec 1997, entire issue devoted to making of the movie. $5

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibit, 48 pages, 2001. Light scuffing on front, some creasing on back cover. $5

TV Guide Dec 11 2006, w/Elvis CD-ROM on cover. $5

Uncut, May 1998, Kurt Cobain on cover. $5

Uncut, Oct 2005, Lennon issue. $5

Vanity Fair, March 1993, Bill Clinton on cover. $5

Vanity Fair, March 2009, Obama on cover. $5

Women Who Rock magazine, fall 2001. $5

Books:

The Stranger Beside Me signed by Ann Rule, fair condition (lose pages). $5

Sexual Personae signed by Camille Paglia. $5

Collecting The Original UK Beatles Pressings (pamphlet). $5

Nirvana Tribute. $5

Elvis Presley A Life in Music by Ernst Jorgensen. Book’s spine is split. $5

The Secret History of Kate Bush by Fred Vermorel. $10

Book included in the Living in the Material World George Harrison CD/DVD box set. $10

Skid Road by Murray Morgan. Writing on cover, but tight interior. $10

The Beatles Album: 30 Years of Music and Memorabilia, by Geoffrey Guiliano. $10

The Beatles Files, by Andy Davis. $10

Here’s How Mixed Drinks. Wooden cover. $10

The Pythons autobiography, oral history of Monty Python. $10

Let the Stars Show You How to Take a Trick a Day wth Bisquick. Cookbook (pamphlet) featuring movie stars. $10

The Art of Walt Disney. $20

Kate Bush Biography by Fred Vermorel; cover creased, worn at edges. $30

Ferraro: My Story, autographed by Geraldine Ferraro. $50

Dancing In The Streets: Confessions of a Motown Diva, autographed by Martha Reeves and Mark Bego. $50

Discrete Emphemera book, autographed by Ashleigh Talbot. $75

Beatles in Germany, Genesis Publications, edges of case loose, book in fine shape. $250

Year of Decision and Years of Trial and Hope, autographed by Harry Truman. $800

Pictures

Douglas Adams autograph on 5×7 b&w promo pic, some indentations. $30

8×10 stills: Yoko Ono, Yoko Ono & Ima, Courtney Love in The People Vs Larry Flynt, Presidents of USA, 7 Year Bitch, Beat Happening, Alice in Chains, Heart, Grunge Lite, Jimi Hendrix, Soundgarden, TAD. $1 each

Posters

8×10:

Elvis Every Day newspaper ad for Commercial Appeal on light cardboard. August 8-17, 1997. $5

12×12:

Nirvana, album slick for From The Muddy Banks of the Wishkah. $5

Nirvana, album slick for Nirvana best of. $5

11 x 17:

Allen Ginsberg, poster for event at the Crocodile, April 10, 1993. Autographed by Ginsberg. Holes, tears. $200

Charles: Lady Diana Says Yes. Evening Standard ad. $30

Eddie Vedder. What’s Happening Every Friday, PI newspaper ad on light cardboard, has pic of Eddie Vedder. $5

Elvis Every Day newspaper ad for Commercial Appeal on light cardboard. August 8-17, 1997. $5

Fantasia, 11×17 color still, Night on Bald Mountain sequence, folds, slight discoloration in corners. $10

Lynda Barry transparency of artwork for cover of The Rocket. $50

Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses @ Experience Music Project. Holes, tears. $5

Paul McCartney at Amoeba Music, June 27. $5

The Rocket Jan 1986 cover (cover only), laminated, autographed by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth. $50

Various, Bite Back Seattle compilation release party. Autographed by Christy McWilson, Baker, Mark Arm. $15

Mid size:

Angry Housewives, Pioneer Square Theater. $5

John F Kennedy memorial poster by Norman Rockwell. Tear. $5

Cub, Betti-Cola, Don DeCarlo (Archie cartoonist) art. $10

MerseyBeatle 1990 festival poster signed by Bob Wooler (Cavern DJ). Wrinkled, indentations and marks. $10

Robert Kennedy 1968 campaign poster. Wrinkled, tears that have been taped up. $30

Sleater-Kinney poster for The Woods signed by all members. $30

Screaming Life, Charles Peterson book. $30

Supremes Dresses @ EMP. Autographed by Mary Wilson. $50

One sheet size:

Teletubbies. $5

Soundgarden, Telephantasm. $5

Fire Walk With Me (movie). $5

Mathew Street Festival, Yellow Submarine Stage, 1999. $5

Danielle Dax, Aug 9, Queen’s Hall. $5

The Gits movie. $5

King Tut exhibit, July-Nov 1978, Seattle. $5

Dali, Tate Gallery, London, May-June 1980. $5

Beatles Please Please Me album. $5

Why Pink Floyd, promoting 2011 reissues. With button. $5

Obama “Change” poster by Shepard Fairey. $20

Rocky Horror Picture Show (movie). “A Different Set of Jaws.” Folded. Pinholes, small tears on edges. $30

Rocky Horror Picture Show (movie). “He’s The Hero.” Folded. Pinholes, small tears on edges. $30

Other:

Elvis Birthplace pin. $1

Cavern Club pin. $1

Sgt. Pepper’s button. $1

Hello Kitty tin. $1

Hello Kitty toy toaster. $1

Hello Kitty phone charm. $1

Hello Kitty plush Pez keychain. $5

Beatles Love show button. $5

Beatles Anthology 3 pin. $5

Seahawks National Football Champions pin (prior to Super Bowl). $5

Seahawks Super Bowl shot glass. $5

Hello Kitty purse. $5

Hello Kitty nail polish, gloss, chapstick. $5

Hello Kitty glistening gel, glitter gel, body glitter. $5

Elvis Teddy Bear from Teddy Bear World. $5

Post Office teddy bear commemorating 9/11. $5

Camera promoting film High Art. $5

Beatles, plastic cup from Love show. $5

11×17 color still from film Julia. $5

Nirvana, Nevermind mobile. $5

Elvis, set of Elvis Collector Cards, given out by Mapco Express, 2007 $5

Elvis, two commemorative Pepsi cans. $5 for both

Elvis, commemorative quarter. $5

2001 (film) promo postcard. $5

Spoon with Space Needle tip, promoting Seattle’s World’s Fair. $5

Short Century 21 glass promoting Seattle World’s Fair. $5

Malfunkshun, Return to Olympus promo postcard. $5

Yellow Submarine shotglass. $5

Barry Manilow Music & Passion shotglass, glow sticks, bag. $5

Paul McCartney 2002 tour shot glass. $5

Paul McCartney 2008 Liverpool show t-shirt, M, used. $5

Coronation mug for George VI. $5

Young Queen Elizabeth biscuit tin. $5

Princess Diana commemorative t-shirt, XL. $5

Princess Diana/Prince Charles mug celebrating birth of first son. $5

Pink Floyd t-shirt promoting 2011 reissues, M. $5

John Lennon Jam t-shirt, 2005, L, used. $5

Wayne’s World 2 Temporary Tattoo. $5

Obama Aloha Bobblehead doll, in package. $5

Obama 2009 calendar. $5

Kings and Queens Buckingham Palace stamps first day cover. $5

Sheet of 10 Pueblo Art stamps. $5

Three first day covers/digital postmark, Send A Hello series. $5

Two first day covers/digital postmark, Cowboys of the Silver Screen series. $5

Nirvana June 12 1992 Dublin Ireland show t-shirt, S. $5

Titanic, press kit for Ghosts of the Abyss film. $5

Teletubbies, Cloroforms set. $10

Seattle World’s Fair glass, 5 ½ inches tall. $10

Three Seattle World’s Fair buttons: two “I Was There” Space Needle pins, one Construction Employee pin. $10 for all

Rocket 9×90 benefit concert t-shirt, L. $10

Rocket Spamfest 91 benefit concert t-shirt, M. $10.

Ringo Starr 1992 All Starr Tour press kit. Bios, 8 8x10s. $10

Titanic Adventure Out of Time computer game, from 1996. $10

Seattle World’s Fair Century 21 glass. $10

Small Space Needle plate. $10

Nirvana, large promotional postcard for fall 1991 tour and release of Nevermind. $15

Beatles, four mugs. $15 for all

Xena Fan Club Kit. Fan club items: certificate of membership; flyer for Lucy in Grease; 8×10 of Lucy in Grease; 4 8x10s of Xena/Gabrielle shots; poster of Lucy; poster for Kull movie; issues 1-4 of The Chakram newsletter; button of Kull movie. Plus: poster of Lucy in Grease. 8×10 color still of Xena. HX For Her magazine with Lucy as Rizzo on cover. Xena baseball hat. Xena pin. $20

Hendrix Electric Vodka bottle. Empty bottle of discontinued vodka line (no liquor in bottle). $20

Lot of Disney pins. Donald in airplane. Walt Disney World 100 Years of Magic. Disney Club Inaugural Member. Walt Disney World Magic Delivery with Tinkerbell. Three Disney Cruise Castaway Club pins. $20

USS Seawolf SSN-21 baseball hat. $25

Lot of Princess Diana items. Commemorative coin in honor of the 1981 wedding. Tea towel in honor of the wedding. Commemorative pound coin after her death. One 2 CD tribute set, includes Queen, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Celine Dion, others. One packet of postcards from Althorp, her childhood home. One set of commemorative stamps. One commemorative wedding tin. $30

Indigo Girls, candle in glass jar, promoting Shaming of The Sun album. Autographed by both Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. $30

Seattle Storm items. A program from the Aug 17 2003 game autographed by Sue Bird, Simone Edwards, Kamila Vodichkova, and Tully Bevilaqua; some noticeable folds and wrinkles. A program from the Aug 25 2003 game autographed by Alisa Burras; also has some folds/wrinkles. A Frisbee autographed by Sandy Brondello, Tully Bevilaqua, and Adia Barnes. This item has some light scuffing. Plus a Hustle Rewards megaphone (some slight indentations/markings), and a sealed package of “BamBams.” $30

Commemorative match books: Elvis (multiple). Black Cat Orchestra (multiple). Boogie Nights film (multiple). Dig film (multiple). The Makers. Lava Lounge. Mark Lanegan. Everybody’s Music. Capitol Club. Garage (multiple). The War Room. Fastbacks (multiple). Club Moe. Loosegroove Records label (multiple). Al Hendrix 80th Birthday. Chasing Amy film. $30

Four patches from Space Shuttle Challenger flights (still in their packaging), plus a commemorative coin from the June 18 1983 mission. $30

Crosley turntable, tape player, CD player, radio. It was also a CD burner, but that function stopped working. $100

John Lennon liquor bottle/music box. Cork broken, but head stays on just fine. Plays “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” With original box. $100

Collection of Nirvana-related flyers/postcards. Nirvana In Utero sticker; Nirvana Live at Reading postcard; flyer and postcard for Nirvana exhibit at Experience Music Project museum; flyer and postcard for Celebrity Skin exhibit at Henry Art Gallery (Kurt); flyer and postcard for Kurt Cobain Toward Nirvana exhibit at Greg Kucera Gallery; flyer for Kurt exhibit at Seattle Art Museum; Orange County soundtrack postcard (Foos); Foos bag; Of Grunge & Government (Krist); Spitfire Tour event (Krist); two Sweet 75 flyers; Eyes Adrift flyer; three JAMPAC flyers (Krist); WMIC flyer (Krist); ticket to Artists 4 Hate Free America benefit 4/20/95 (Sweet 75); flyer for Leonard Cohen Afterworld filming. $50

Autographed:

The Stranger Beside Me book signed by Ann Rule, fair condition, loose pages. $5

Sexual Personae book by Camille Paglia. $5

A Place In Time CD by Mike Gibbins (Badfinger). $5

Before Cars, Old Chair/99 to Go, autographed by Chad Channing and band. $10

MerseyBeatle 1990 festival poster by Bob Wooler (Cavern DJ). Wrinkled, indentations and marks. $10

Bite Back Seattle compilation release party poster. Autographed by Christy McWilson, Baker, Mark Arm. $15

Amadeus DVD signed by F Murray Abraham. $20

Pink Flamingos CD signed by John Waters. Some light scuffing. $20

Indigo Girls, candle in glass jar, promoting Shaming of The Sun album. Autographed by both Amy Ray and Emily Saliers. $30

Sleater-Kinney poster for The Woods signed by all members. $30

Douglas Adams. 5×7 b&w promo pic, some indentations. $30

Seattle Storm items. A program from the Aug 17 2003 game autographed by Sue Bird, Simone Edwards, Kamila Vodichkova, and Tully Bevilaqua; some noticeable folds and wrinkles. A program from the Aug 25 2003 game autographed by Alisa Burras; also has some folds/wrinkles. A Frisbee autographed by Sandy Brondello, Tully Bevilaqua, and Adia Barnes. This item has some light scuffing. Plus a Hustle Rewards megaphone (some slight indentations/markings), and a sealed package of “BamBams.” $40

The Knack, Get the Knack, autographed by Doug Fieger. $40

Supremes Dresses @ EMP poster. Autographed by Mary Wilson. $50

The Rocket Jan 1986 cover (cover only), laminated, signed by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth. $50

Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks album, autographed by Johnny Rotten. $50

Ferraro: My Story, signed by Geraldine Ferraro. $50

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas 2 CD set signed by Martha Reeves. $50

Dancing In The Streets: Confessions of a Motown Diva, signed by Martha Reeves and Mark Bego. $50

Billy Preston, That’s The Way God Planned It LP, autographed by Billy Preston. $60

Discrete Emphemera book, signed by Ashleigh Talbot. $75

Cramps, Goo Goo Muck, yellow vinyl, signed by all four members. $100

Eartha Kitt, Where Is My Man, autographed by Eartha Kitt. $100

Christopher Reeve. Wings Back To The Egg album cover (cover only). Holes, tears on cover. $150

Allen Ginsberg, poster for event at the Crocodile, April 10, 1993. Holes, tears. $200

Beatles in Germany, Genesis Publications, edges of case loose, book in fine shape. $250

Year of Decision and Years of Trial and Hope, signed by Harry Truman. $800