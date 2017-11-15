Glamorama New Years Eve Party 2018

Seattle’s Swankiest New Years Eve Party at Club Sur!

Welcome in 2018 at Seattle’s coolest party….

New Years Eve GLAMORAMA 2018 @ Club Sur!

With two fun themed rooms * Three AWESOME bands* Amazing Deejays

In the Copacabana Ballroom

Prom Date MIXTAPE:

The Ultimate Live 80’s Tribute!

(Two sets at 10:30 & 11:30 p.m).

plus



The Spyrographs

The best Spy, Pop, Tiki and Surf hits of the 1960’s.

(8:30 – 10 p.m).

In the Starliner Lounge

An evening with Lushy

A special dance room with live music, deejaying and video with Lushy’s Trio

(Multiple sets of live music plus Deejay all night)

Plus D.I.Y Photo booth and party favors for all!

So join us, won’t you at Seattle’s best kept “supper-club” secret…Club Sur in the centrally located SODO district. Tons of safe street parking and a warm, festive & freindly atmosphere make this a great venue for our almost-annual NYE shindig. We’ll have two themed rooms plus a third bar & photo booth room “for your enjoyment and pleasure”.

Tickets start at just $30 for General Admission, $70 for ticket plus 3-course delicious dinner (& table!). You can also opt in to buy one of our 7 VIP “Good Fella” Booths where 5 (or 6) people can enjoy all the festivities perched in their own comfy booth. Ticket prices will go up as we get closer to the show date.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for GA ticket holders. Seating is first come first served- come prepared to dance and share seating! There will be food available for purchase.

NYE Club Sur Pix Fix food Menu

$40 PP

STARTER

(Choose one item from each category)

ENSALADA MIXTA (Baby lettuce with tomatoes, fresh avocado and pickled onions served with a citrus vinaigrette)

YUCA FRITA (Five pieces of fried manioc root served with cilantro aioli)

TOSTONES (Green plantains pounded flat with a garlic aioli sauce)

ENTREES

PESCADO SOLTERITO (Breaded and pan fried fish filet with a green slaw and white rice)

CHURRASCO (A 10 oz grilled skirt steak topped with grilled onions, served with fries and chimichurri)

POLLO A LA ITALIANA (Boneless chicken with mushrooms and bell pepper in a cream sauce)

VEGGETARIAN CUBAN BOWL (Seasonal vegetables simmered in Cuban spices, served with white rice and black beans)

DESSERT

CUBAN FLAN (Cuban style caramel custard)

PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE (A rich and creamy chocolate cake)

Catered by Café con Leche: a 20% gratuity will be applied for all table service

