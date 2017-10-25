The Devil-Ettes in Seattle! November 9, 2017

The Devil-Ettes will be performing in Seattle for ONE NIGHT ONLY!!
The Devil-Ettes Twist Party Au Go Go!
Thursday November 9th 10pm-Midnight
Unicorn Narwhal – 1118 E Pike Street SeattleFeaturing San Francisco Go Go Sweethearts The Devil-Ettes and Host El Vez!
Spinning all night: DJ Vodka Twist and DJ Agent Double-O S.O.U.L.
$5 donation, Raffle and Twist Contest!
The Devil-Ettes will be performing thru-out the evening starting at 10:15pm. Don’t be late!
The Devil-Ettes (San Francisco)
They wear pink miniskirts, white vinyl go go boots & petite hand made devil horns. Sassy, sultry, yet utterly All-American, The Devil-Ettes provide good, clean fun for all ages! These go-go goddesses have gained notoriety for “settin’ the fringe a flyin’” at their wacky, wickedly wild high-energy shows. Keeping the lost art of retro dances alive since 1998, these gals are living masters of the most vivacious dances from the vortex of the heyday of 1950’s – 1970’s including the Hully Gully, the Twist, the Frug, the Watusi and oh, so many more great dance steps! In addition to numerous performances in their hometown of San Francisco, the girls’ fancy footwork has taken them to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Austin, NYC, Seattle, San Diego and beyond! Honest-to-goodness GO GO DANCERS! Right there before your very eyes. You’ll think you’ve died and gone to Go Go Heaven.
El Vez (Seattle)
El Vez is a Mexican-American singer-songwriter and musician, who performs and records original material and covers classic rock songs. Mixing the styles of Elvis Presley and many other American rock artists with his own Latin-American heritage and music, he is known for expressing revolutionary views through the satire and humor in his songs.
DJ Vodka Twist (Seattle)
A resident at STUDIO 66 – a Seattle club night celebrating all things 60’s. Dj Vodka Twist is also a resident DJ at the world famous Roq La Rue gallery. When DJ Vodka Twist is at the decks you can expect to shimmy, do the monkey and…. TWIST!
Agent Double-O S.O.U.L. (Seattle)
When not undercover in the capacity of an espionage operative actively vanquishing diabolical supervillains, somehow finds time to indulge his taste in spinning exotic contraband disques for dancers in seedy bars the world over. Then it’s back to the never-ending, perilous life of spy versus spy for our intrepid agent. Odds are he won’t live to see tomorrow.