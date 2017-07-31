Rock-a-Hula Dance Party August 12th in Seattle

Did you know that that August 12th is International Tiki Day? Yes! Celebrated World-Wide since 2002, it’s always the 2nd week of August, and Seattle’s celebrating with their Rock-a-Hula dance party at Club Sur in Sodo on Saturday, August 12th at 7:30pm. 4 bands, DJ’s, delicious Polynesian-inspired cocktails and food of the Islands. Details below! Photos below! Contact us for more details at 206-399-9565

ROCK-A- HULA !

Celebrate International Tiki Day! With two rooms full of fun with four great bands… TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE NOW! Saturday August 12th

Club Sur

2901 1st Ave S in SODO Big Kahuna Stage : The Boss Martians- Seattle original surf and garage rock guru’s

The Black Crabs- Rockabilly & Swing The Ukadelics- 9-Piece Classic Tiki Tropical Orchestra In the Don-Ho Lounge:

The Tiki-Graphs (playing 2 sets) Playing all the hits of the genre Plus DJ Vodka Twist spinning all night Show Tickets only $12 advance

JOHNNY7 and the BLACK CRABS

THE UKADELICS

DJ VODKA TWIST

