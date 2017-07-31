Rock-a-Hula Dance Party August 12th in Seattle

Marlow Harris Seattle News

Did you know that that August 12th is International Tiki Day?  Yes!  Celebrated World-Wide since 2002, it’s always the 2nd week of August, and Seattle’s celebrating with their Rock-a-Hula dance party at Club Sur in Sodo on Saturday, August 12th at 7:30pm.  4 bands, DJ’s, delicious Polynesian-inspired cocktails and food of the Islands.  Details below!  Photos below!  Contact us for more details at 206-399-9565

ROCK-A-HULA!

Celebrate International Tiki Day! 

With two rooms full of fun with four great bands…

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE NOW!

 
Saturday August 12th
Club Sur 
2901 1st Ave S in SODO
 
Big Kahuna Stage:
The Boss Martians- Seattle original surf and garage rock guru’s
The Black Crabs- Rockabilly & Swing 
The Ukadelics- 9-Piece Classic Tiki Tropical Orchestra
 
In the Don-Ho Lounge:
The Tiki-Graphs (playing 2 sets) Playing all the hits of the genre
Plus DJ Vodka Twist spinning all night
Show Tickets only $12 advance
JOHNNY7 and the BLACK CRABS
THE UKADELICS
DJ VODKA TWIST
