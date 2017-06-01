Georgetown Carnival Arts Festival on June 10



Step right up the 12th annual Georgetown Carnival on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 10:00 PM. This colorful community arts festival celebrates the creative diversity Seattle’s oldest neighborhood. FREE family fun all day long!



This year’s edition features free concerts by Northwest rock stalwarts Mudhoney, Young Pioneers, Tom Price Desert Classic, and Thee Sgt. Major III, joined by Pink Parts, Gibraltar, Mia Day, Shasta Bree, Sazerac, Jacque Larrainzar, Kelli Francis Corrado, Barton Carroll, Danny Godinez, Tobias the Owl, Our Dead Fathers, Megan Krantz, and R L Heyer. DJ Brownstone, Selector Dub Narcotic, and DJ David Baca will spin platters between acts.



The festivities begin at noon with the traditional performance by Georgetown’s Eagles Aerie #1 Brass Band (the oldest performing band in the Pacific Northwest.) Young acrobats from Georgetown’s School of Acrobatics & New Circus Arts (SANCA) and students of Seattle Drum School perform. Spin art, Minions, arts & crafts booths, art cars, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, Equinox Studios interactive art, and carnival games provide entertainment for audiences of all ages. Georgetown Clown Town includes OddMall Alley, J. P. Patches museum, sideshow attractions, and a show of contemporary clown art by Augie Pagan, Kelly O, Tamlin Marx, Doug Parry, Emilie Shepherd, Hector Tellez, Marc Palm, and Henry.



Another annual attraction of the Georgetown Carnival is Hazardfactory’s Power Tool Races! Contestants of all ages fashion amusing drag racers from power tools of all varieties. They compete in thrilling side-by-side heats for trophies awarded in several categories.



Georgetown’s many galleries, studios, nightclubs, restaurants, and boutiques participate with special programming. Don’t miss this festive, FREE event on Saturday, June 10 on the streets of Georgetown’s Airport Way S business corridor.

