Music, Comix and Multimedia Art at Fantagraphics Bookstore



Join us for an evening of art, comix, media, and music this Saturday, May 13 at Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. We’ll host a reception and exhibition of original art by cartoonist Cathy Malkasian. She will discuss her new graphic novel Eartha in conversation with Fantagraphics Books publisher Gary Groth at 6:300 PM, followed by a book signing.



The event will also include the video installation Patience, Atlas. This dance performance documentary from Marion Walker is presented in association with Georgetown Records. The stop-motion video captures a dancer stranded in the waiting room where patience is paramount and the weight of the world eventually tears everything apart. This festive evening will conclude with a concert by the Knights of Trash, performing music from their new self-titled EP.



Don’t miss an exciting night of contemporary multimedia art. This event coincides with the colorful Georgetown Second Saturday Art Attack featuring lively visual and performing arts presentation throughout the historic neighborhood. Fantagraphics Bookstore is located at 1201 S. Vale Street, only minutes south of downtown Seattle. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Phone 206-557-4910.



Be Sociable, Share!

















