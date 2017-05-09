Live Drumline Exhibition with Seattle Seahawks, UW Drumline, WSU Drumline at Garfield May 20

It’s time for the 9th annual Garfield BDX Drumline showcase, a live drumline exhibition with the Seattle Seahawks, UW, WSU and Garfield Drum Lines!

Let MC Logic Amen and Tamao George Yasutake (DJ Surreal) take you on a journey from group to group supporting youth in school music programs.

This year there are 15 exciting Drumlines to make your Saturday a great day! This event is very family friendly and will have you dancing in your seat. *Set list is posted at the bottom.

New to the lineup this year are both the University of Washington Husky and Washington State University Cougar Drumlines.

Also enjoy a performance from the Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline. This is traditionally the first full group performance of the season for Blue Thunder.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Food and drink will be sold in the concession stand.

All proceeds go directly to the Garfield High School Drumline program!

Please invite your friends!

Thank you so much for supporting local and live music!

______________________________________________

2017 BDX Performance Order

Preshow

11:30 DJ Surreal & Guest Band

Main Event

12:00 Washington Middle School

12:08 Bellevue High School

12:16 Cleveland High School

12:24 Life Christian High School

12:32 Cascade Sound Percussion

12:40 Lake Stevens High School

12:48 Thomas Jefferson High School

12:56 Lincoln High School

Intermission

1:25 Garfield High School *

1:35 Roosevelt High School

1:43 Glacier Peak High School

1:51 UW Drumline *

1:59 Emerald City Boom *

2:07 WSU Drumline *

2:15 Seahawks Blue Thunder *

* Indicates exhibition performance

