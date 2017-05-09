Coyote’s Annual Spring Art Sale May 12th

Amazing art sale to benefit Coyote, with over 20 artists at the home of Julie and Dan Little at 1121 23rd Ave. E, between Prospect and Highland on Capitol Hill.

Drop by for a day of incredible art, mouth-watering grub, and really, really good company!

This event is casual and open-house style, so come when it suits you! Mingle with the artists, grab a bite to eat, shop a ton of unique art, and enjoy the afternoon with us. While you get your shop on, you’ll be supporting local artists AND Coyote!

Jewelry, Furnishings, Ceramics, Fashion, and more…

|| FEATURED ARTISTS ||

jennifer bennett

laurie conklin

dorit ely

joe max emminger

pat espey

liz gamberg

noble golden

robin hall

joyce halldorson

elena korakianitou

tracy krauter

lavera langeman

nia michaels

michaela miller

kristin nelson

julie paschkis

anne poulson

christina reed

carol rashawna williams

britt rynearson

ingrid savage

stephanie simpson

jil smith

joanne sugura

lana sundberg

sue zell

mike zitka

