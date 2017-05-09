Coyote’s Annual Spring Art Sale May 12th
Amazing art sale to benefit Coyote, with over 20 artists at the home of Julie and Dan Little at 1121 23rd Ave. E, between Prospect and Highland on Capitol Hill.
Drop by for a day of incredible art, mouth-watering grub, and really, really good company!
This event is casual and open-house style, so come when it suits you! Mingle with the artists, grab a bite to eat, shop a ton of unique art, and enjoy the afternoon with us. While you get your shop on, you’ll be supporting local artists AND Coyote!
Jewelry, Furnishings, Ceramics, Fashion, and more…
|| FEATURED ARTISTS ||
jennifer bennett
laurie conklin
dorit ely
joe max emminger
pat espey
liz gamberg
noble golden
robin hall
joyce halldorson
elena korakianitou
tracy krauter
lavera langeman
nia michaels
michaela miller
kristin nelson
julie paschkis
anne poulson
christina reed
carol rashawna williams
britt rynearson
ingrid savage
stephanie simpson
jil smith
joanne sugura
lana sundberg
sue zell
mike zitka