Seattle Independent Bookstore Day April 29!



Celebrate the cultural contributions of Seattle’s literary enterprises on Independent Bookstore Day this Saturday, April 29. Visit 3 or more Seattle area indie bookshops to be eligible for prizes. Visit all 19 and get 25% off all year at each participating bookseller.



Fantagraphics Bookstore in Georgetown commemorates Independent Bookstore Day with a sumptuous reception from 1:00 to 3:00 PM for the Northwest Cartoonists Cookbook, a culinary minicomic created especially for the occasion. The book contains recipes and ruminations on cooking by a cadre of gifted Seattle area artists: Handa, Ellen Forney, Roberta Gregory, Tatiana Gill, Max Clotfelter, Marie Hausauer, John Ohannesian, Regina Schilling, Kelly Froh, Brendan Kiefer, Sarah Romano Diehl, Mike Baehr, James Stanton, Marc Palm, Elaine Lin, Ryan Thies, Colleen Frakes, Anne Livingston, David Lasky, Rachel Scheer, Amy Camber, Pat Moriarity, Jim Blanchard, Bob Brabb, Dennis P Eichhorn, Brandon Lehmann, Mita Mahato, Robyn Jordan, Gillian Rhodes, Megan Kelso, Laura Knetzger, Lillian Beaty, Ben Horak, and Simon Hanselmann. Many artists will bring samples of their dishes to share and complimentary beverages will be provided. Support your local indie booksellers on Independent Bookstore Day.

