Raceraoke! Karaoke Night at Cafe Racer with DJ Vodka Twist in the Official Bad Art Museum

Raceraoke!

Come enjoy some of the sweet tunes and Karaoke with world renouned DJ Vodka Twist!
Man it’s fun! Spread the word!

Enjoy the art at the

Official Bad Art Museum of Art located at Cafe Racer!

Dinner 6pm-10pm
Karaoke 8pm-11pm with all the gang. Stop by!

Cafe Racer 5828 Roosevelt Way NE

