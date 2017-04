Celebrate the SAM Gallery opening reception for “Pulp Fictions.”

FEATURED ARTISTS

Alfred Harris

Cathy Sarkowsky

Kate Sweeney

Jennifer Zwick

Light refreshments will be available.

Free and open to the public.

The show, which runs through May 14. SAM Gallery is located at the Seattle Art Museum at 1300 1st Avenue in downtown Seattle.

