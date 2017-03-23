Georgetown Bites: A Taste of Georgetown this Saturday



Georgetown Bites allows food and beverage fans to experience the diverse culinary delights of Seattle’s historic arts community in affordable fashion. The 3rd annual Taste of Georgetown features special offers from 28 appetizing enterprises for as little as $4 each. Celebrate the unique hospitality of this colorful neighborhood on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are available at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Tasting continues until 5:00 PM.



Georgetown offers a wide variety of cuisine to suit every taste. Acclaimed new establishments like Ciudad, Sisters & Brothers, and El Sirenito are joined by established dining destinations such as Fonda la Catrina, Via Tribunali, Georgetown Liquor Co., and Hitchcock Deli. The factory outlets of Elleno’s Yogurt and Fran’s Chocolates, as well as the craft beverages of Georgetown Brewing, Machine House, Counterbalance, Lowercase Brewery, and Charles Smith Wines represent the diverse food and beverage production in Georgetown. International dishes from Cutting Board and Hallava Falafel are complemented by blue-collar comfort food from Square Knot Diner, Jules Maes Saloon, Zippy’s Giant Burgers, Smarty Pants and Star Brass Lounge. Pizza from Flying Squirrel and Stellar’s can be topped off with coffee and pastries from All City Coffee and the Conservatory.

Adventurous diners can also visit the many galleries, shops, and assorted cultural attractions on Saturday, March 25 in Seattle’s oldest neighborhood. Tickets can be purchased at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall for the low price $20 for 5 tickets, redeemable for delicious samples at any of the participating establishments. (Additional tickets available for $5 each.) For a map, specials, and more information visit www.georgetownbites.com.

