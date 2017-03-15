Ezequiel Garcia at Fantagraphics Bookstore



Fantagraphics Bookstore, in association with the Argentinian Ministry of Culture, is pleased to present Ezequiel Garcia on Saturday, March 25, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Garcia will discuss his new graphic memoir, Growing Up in Public from Fantagraphics Books.

Garcia’s book chronicles the personal and professional challenges he faces as a young artist in his hometown of Buenos Aires. He laments the loss of architectural landmarks and cultural heritage in the face of shrinking public support for the arts in his home country. His engaging narrative is sure to resonate in Seattle as we deal with remarkably similar issues in our region.

Fantagraphics remains committed to giving voice to artists of diverse cultures in these perilous political times. Ezequiel Garcia’s reportage from Latin America provides a perfect complement to our recent presentation by Russian dissident artist Victoria Lomasko. Please join us for this important perspective from a compelling contemporary cartoonist.



This event coincides with Georgetown Bites, allowing food and beverage fans to experience the diverse culinary delights of Seattle’s historic arts community in affordable fashion. The 3rd annual Taste of Georgetown features special offers from 28 appetizing enterprises for as little as $4 each. Celebrate the unique hospitality of this colorful neighborhood on Saturday, March 25. Bites tickets are available at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Tasting continues until 5:00 PM.

Fantagraphics Bookstore is located at 1201 S. Vale Street (at Airport Way S) only minutes from downtown Seattle. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Please note new phone number: 206-557-4910.

