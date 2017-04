Come for the art, stay for the karaoke! Black velvet paintings by artist Celene Ramidan in the main gallery and “Racer-aoke” karaoke party with DJ Vodka Twist in the Official Bad Art Museum of Art. Thursday night, come after the art openings or come early for dinner. Meet the artist, sing a song, have a drink, enjoy a delicious homemade meal. March 2nd, 2017, 8pm-11pm at Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle.

