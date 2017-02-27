From Russia, With Love: Victoria Lomasko at Fantagraphics Bookstore



Fantagraphics Bookstore, in association with Short Run and the University of Washington, is pleased to welcome Russian cartoonist Victoria Lomasko on Saturday, March 11 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Lomasko will present her new collection of graphic journalism Other Russias, with an exhibition and slide talk, followed by a book signing.



Victoria Lomasko is a fixture at Moscow’s trials and protests, documenting the tumultuous processes that shape today’s Russia. Not content to limit herself to the political life of Moscow, Lomasko travels around the country and the former Soviet republics, exploring the domestic, psychological, and spiritual condition of its diverse marginalized groups. She’ll discuss dissenting views of Putin’s policies – a topical subject in turbulent times. A feature review in the current issue of the New Yorker observes, “It’s a portrait of opposition politics that is also a portrait of deep cultural divisions. Neither Russia’s strengths nor its problems, Lomasko’s book argues, can be attributed to a single force.”



This event coincides with the Georgetown Second Saturday Art Attack featuring contemporary visual and performing arts presentations throughout the historic neighborhood. Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery is located at 1201 S. Vale Street (at Airport Way S.) only minutes from downtown Seattle. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Phone 206-658-0110.

