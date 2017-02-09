Hey Lady featuring Sylvia Rivera at Fantagraphics Bookstore



Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery is pleased to host a release party and art exhibition for Regina Schilling’s Hey Lady #7 on Saturday, February 11. The new issue focuses on Sylvia Rivera, a civil rights pioneer who was a crucial voice for people of color, transgendered, and low-income communities throughout her life.

Hey Lady is a colorful celebration of women’s contributions to global art and culture. Olympia resident Regina Schilling selects a subject for each book and invites women artists worldwide to contribute portraits. Past personalities include artist and musician Yoko Ono, actress Nichelle Nichols, Andy Warhol superstar Candy Darling, musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and artists Leonor Fini and Yayoi Kusama. The results are remarkably revealing. Each issue includes a brief biography and a button affixed to the cover. DIY publishing and contemporary feminist art at its finest.

The event on Saturday February 11 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM coincides with the festive Georgetown Art Attack featuring visual and performing arts presentations throughout the historic neighborhood. Fantagraphics Bookstore is located at 1201 S. Vale Street (at Airport Way S), only minutes from downtown Seattle. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Phone 206-658-0110.



