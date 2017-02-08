Valentines Day! Circus Contraption Band, Can Can Cabaret, Jason Webley, DeVotchKa, Vince Mira
The Circus Contraption Band returns! Yes, it’s true! One night only!
We know it will never be the same without Joe and Drew. But the rest of the band is BACK for Valentine’s Day, and they are honored to join a SPECTACULAR bill at Showbox at the Market.
On the bill is Devotchka The Denver-based indie rock band who powers into new territory. Long renowned for their lush sound and eclectic mix of genres, this will be a great Seattle show. Vince Mira is also on the bill. He started playing at the Pike Place Market as a teen and now has been featured on “Good Morning America”, “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and “Inside Edition” and has played the Austin City Limits Festival, Bumbershoot, the mainstage at the Sasquatch Festival and has showcased at SXSW. He is now in the process of writing and recording his 3rd album.