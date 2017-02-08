Black Velvet Painting Show at the Official Bad Art Museum of Art at Cafe Racer 2/10/17

Indulge your senses!

Come and view these black velvet paintings, a sensory delight, by future art mistress and musician Celene Ramadan , in the vein of masters Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Roy Lichtenstein and Black Velvet Painting King Edgar Leeteg, who created sensuous, tropical paradises in the ’30s and ’40s applying brush to velvet to delicately paint each hair on the head of his lovely subjects

An elite reception to meet the artist and view these sublime black velvet paintings, most of which will be for sale. Prices will range from $60 – $300! A deal at twice the price!

Art show officially happens from 6pm-8pm, but art will available to view and worship all night. Karaoke will go from 8pm-11pm!

Admission is free at Cafe Racer, just have a beer or cocktail and enjoy their full-service menu. All food made onsite and delicious!

Starting at 8pm, enjoy RACEROKE, Cafe Racer Karkaoke by Lushy Kingpin Andy Sodt.

Cafe Racer is located at 5828 Roosevelt Way in Seattle.

The Story of Black Velvet Paintings and the Inuit

Velvet Underdogs: In Praise of the Paintings the Art World Loves to Hate

