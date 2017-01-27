The Tikigraphs play exotica music at The Parliament in West Seattle 1/28/17

Join The Tikigraphs Saturday, January 28 at Parliament Tavern for an evening of exotica and Polynesian music. Inspired by the tiki pop culture phenomenon of the 1950s and 1960s, they play exotica lounge music to drink with your Mai Tai.

The Tikigraphs carry on the tradition of the legendary exotica artists such as Martin Denny, Yma Sumac, Les Baxter, Arthur Lyman and more. Percussion, marimbas, lap steel, flute, surf guitar and lush vocals make up their sonic curtain.

$7 cover. 21+.

