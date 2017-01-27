Resist! Artists for Progress Show at The Piranha Shop 1/27/2017

Resist! Art Show at The Piranha Shop — 100% of proceeds from the sale of work will be donated to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

Art today serves a different purpose than it did before the election. As our Nation’s activists, optimists, truth-tellers, and interpreters, we have a responsibility to keep the things that are important as far away and safe from the new CEO in Chief as possible.

So, we’re coming together and raising funds for institutions that are now in jeopardy. We’re fighting hate with hope, rallying together, and speaking our minds. We’re showing the world that we won’t go silently— that progress, creativity, and judiciousness still matter in this weird, new, reality-television version of America.

Because if history has taught us anything, it’s that hope never loses.

Join us to raise money for the institutions that need us most. We can all do our little bit to keep our beautiful country progressing towards acceptance, tolerance, and hope.

Friday, January 27, starting at 7pm at The Piranha Shop, 1022 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134

Participating artists include:

Jennifer Ament

Charles Peterson

Stacey Rozich

Danielle Skredsvig

Joey Veltkamp

Barry Ament

Derek Erdman

Kyler Martz

Victor Melendez

Kate Neckel

Ben Gannon

Teresa Grasseschi

Deborah Faye Lawrence

Valeria Spring

Jamie Randall

Celeste Cooning

Andrew Crawshaw

Michael Heck

Bisco Smith

Ashley Armitage

Mel Carter

Rachel Ravich

Rachel Demy

Lance Mercer

Cheyenne Randall

Greg Dulli

Patrick “Duffy” De Armas

Dominic Nieri

100% of proceeds from the sale of work will be donated to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. RESIST!

A GIANT thank you to our host and partner The Piranha Shop. Beverages donated by the always delicious Rachel’s Ginger Beer.

