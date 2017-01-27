Resist! Artists for Progress Show at The Piranha Shop 1/27/2017
Resist! Art Show at The Piranha Shop — 100% of proceeds from the sale of work will be donated to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
Art today serves a different purpose than it did before the election. As our Nation’s activists, optimists, truth-tellers, and interpreters, we have a responsibility to keep the things that are important as far away and safe from the new CEO in Chief as possible.
So, we’re coming together and raising funds for institutions that are now in jeopardy. We’re fighting hate with hope, rallying together, and speaking our minds. We’re showing the world that we won’t go silently— that progress, creativity, and judiciousness still matter in this weird, new, reality-television version of America.
Because if history has taught us anything, it’s that hope never loses.
Join us to raise money for the institutions that need us most. We can all do our little bit to keep our beautiful country progressing towards acceptance, tolerance, and hope.
Friday, January 27, starting at 7pm at The Piranha Shop, 1022 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134
Participating artists include:
Jennifer Ament
Charles Peterson
Stacey Rozich
Danielle Skredsvig
Joey Veltkamp
Barry Ament
Derek Erdman
Kyler Martz
Victor Melendez
Kate Neckel
Ben Gannon
Teresa Grasseschi
Deborah Faye Lawrence
Valeria Spring
Jamie Randall
Celeste Cooning
Andrew Crawshaw
Michael Heck
Bisco Smith
Ashley Armitage
Mel Carter
Rachel Ravich
Rachel Demy
Lance Mercer
Cheyenne Randall
Greg Dulli
Patrick “Duffy” De Armas
Dominic Nieri
A GIANT thank you to our host and partner The Piranha Shop. Beverages donated by the always delicious Rachel’s Ginger Beer.