Skid Row Puppet Show – Jan 28th 8pm @ Cafe Racer

Skid Row Puppet Show presents
~ No Puppet, No Puppet, You’re the Puppet! ~
A Vaudevillian Cabaret, Where the Puppets’ Got Somethin’ to Say!

Join us: Saturday January 28th, 2017 at 8:00pm (PST)
at Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

The puppet slam yer mama warned ya’ll about ~ is Makin’ ‘Merica Great Again!

Has this past year and the current political climate exhausted you?

‘Mr Punch Exhausted’ Image © Dennis Valente Photography

Join these puppeteers & artists for a little commentary & some distraction.

Featuring the doll-wigglin’ styles, music, & shenanigans of:
Brian Kooser, Zelda Starfire, Elly Leaverton, Jess Haynie-Lavelle, Sarah Marie Andrews, Tim Marsden, Mylinda Sneed, West Cascade Puppet Brigade, Trivia Puppet Company, + more…

Tickets – $10 at the door

Curated by Mylinda Sneed
Hosted by Cafe Racer

Not suggested for the faint of heart (ages 14 to ~adult).

Disclaimer: Attendees may have their ethics & beliefs challenged, please note, this is not a test, we want you to question it, question it all …
Image © Dennis Valente Photography

