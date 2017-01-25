Skid Row Puppet Show – Jan 28th 8pm @ Cafe Racer
Skid Row Puppet Show presents
~ No Puppet, No Puppet, You’re the Puppet! ~
A Vaudevillian Cabaret, Where the Puppets’ Got Somethin’ to Say!
Join us: Saturday January 28th, 2017 at 8:00pm (PST)
at Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
The puppet slam yer mama warned ya’ll about ~ is Makin’ ‘Merica Great Again!
Has this past year and the current political climate exhausted you?
Join these puppeteers & artists for a little commentary & some distraction.
Featuring the doll-wigglin’ styles, music, & shenanigans of:
Brian Kooser, Zelda Starfire, Elly Leaverton, Jess Haynie-Lavelle, Sarah Marie Andrews, Tim Marsden, Mylinda Sneed, West Cascade Puppet Brigade, Trivia Puppet Company, + more…
Tickets – $10 at the door
Curated by Mylinda Sneed
Hosted by Cafe Racer
Not suggested for the faint of heart (ages 14 to ~adult).
Disclaimer: Attendees may have their ethics & beliefs challenged, please note, this is not a test, we want you to question it, question it all …
Image © Dennis Valente Photography