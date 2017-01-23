Closing Up Shop? The Uncertain Future of Seattle’s Art Galleries

Why is it so hard to keep an art gallery open in Seattle? Find out at this panel discussion Jan. 24th at Town Hall

A spate of recent gallery closings with no new galleries moving in have many art-lovers wondering if this reflects profound changes in the business of art. Will the art community flounder if galleries and openings are replaced by alternative spaces, DIY art projects? What role does the internet play? Why is this happening in a community with as much wealth and education as Seattle? Key members of the Seattle art community take up the issue in a lively and provocative panel discussion, moderated by art critic and Gage Academy of Art Artistic Director, Gary Faigin.

Panelists:

Greg Kucera—Owner, Greg Kucera Gallery

Amanda Manitach—Arts Editor, City Arts Magazine

Mary Ann Peters—Artist, winner of Stranger Genius Award

Mariane Ibrahim—Owner, Marian Ibrahim Gallery

Gary Faigin (moderator)—Founder of Gage Academy of Art

Presented by Gage Academy of Art and Town Hall Seattle

Tickets at Town Hall for 7:30pm Tuesday January 24th

Be Sociable, Share!

















