Celebrate The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood at Fantagraphics Bookstore on January 14

Join us at Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery on Saturday, January 14 as we celebrate one of midcentury America’s most influential artists. The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood debuts with an exhibition and slide talk by co-editor J. Michael Catron.

Wallace Wood was among the most prolific and diverse artists of his era. His work included colorful covers for 1950s science fiction magazines and romance comics before contributing to the wildly popular war, crime, horror, and suspense comics on the notorious EC imprint, prior to its demise as result of the draconian restrictions imposed by the Comics Code Authority. He went on to become one of the founding artists of the phenomenally successful MAD Magazine, all the while working with superhero comic book pioneers like Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Will Eisner. Wood worked on commercial projects ranging from Alka-Seltzer to Topps bubblegum. He later went on to self-publish the avant garde witzend comics anthology, which included many of the contemporary cartoonists now associated with the alternative comix movement. Wallace Wood was, in the words of filmmaker George Lucas, “One of the all-time great comic book artists.”

The lavishly illustrated Life and Legend of Wallace Wood is the first of two volumes chronicling the work of this amazing artist through commentary by friends and colleagues. The book launch party at Fantagraphics Bookstore on Saturday, January 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM will include reproductions of his illustrations, covers, and comics, as well as a selection of books documenting his career. Co-editor J. Michael Catron will talk about the artist at 7:00 PM. This event coincides with the festive Georgetown Art Attack featuring visual and performing arts presentations throughout the historic neighborhood.

Fantagraphics Bookstore is located at 1201 S. Vale Street, just minutes south of downtown Seattle. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Phone 206-658-0110.

