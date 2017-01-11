Push Play Show, curated by Melissa Feldman at Hedreen Gallery

Push Play, an interactive exhibition of single- and multi-player games designed or reimagined by artists, featuring the work of Cory Arcangel, Patrick Bernier & Olive Martin, Ruth Catlow, Mary Flanagan, Futurefarmers, Ryan Gander, Allan McCollum & Matt Mullican, Paul Noble, Yoko Ono, Pedro Reyes, Jason Rohrer, David Shrigley, Erik Svedäng, and Seattle’s own Cable Griffith and Brent Watanabe.

Fresh off his national Torrey Pines tour, award-winning filmmaker Clyde Petersen will DJ for this special opening game night. Stop by for a listen and to explore the arcade of games including a version of Guitar Hero by Cory Arcangel, ping pong by David Shrigley, hopscotch by Mary Flanagan, Ryan Gander’s version of blackjack, Allan McCollum and Matt Mullican’s divining game, and a new “playable painting” by Cable Griffith and Brent Watanabe.

Organized by Seattle-based curator Melissa E. Feldman for Independent Curators International (ICI), the exhibition has traveled to Arcadia University and the New School, and concludes its tour at the Hedreen Gallery. The exhibition will be open through March 4th, Wednesdays through Saturdays 1:00-6:00pm following the opening. Hedreen Gallery is always free and open to the public.

