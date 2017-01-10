Noir at the Bar – Readings at the Sorrento



Deep, dark lit read by local crime, mystery, horror, and dark fantasy authors. Enjoy some delicious cocktails and marvelously wicked books in the cozy leather-bound environs of Seattle’s Sorrento Hotel and kick your 2017 off right. (Probably not-so-family friendly: it is a bar and we do talk dirty.) Featured readers: Scotti Andrews, Arthur Coburn, Curt Colbert & Waverley Fitzgerald, Nick Feldman, Pierce Hansen, Skye Moody, Kat Richardson, Jim Thomson, Brian Thornton, Will Viharo, and James Ziskin.

Readings by local authors start at 7pm. Stop in anytime, have a cocktail, listen to tales of crime, murder and fantasy!

