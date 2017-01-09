Oddball Folk Singers! Strangely & Shay Release New CDs, with The Pickpocket Revue at Cafe Racer



8PM doors, 9PM showtime

All ages, cover by donation. [None Turned Away!]

!

Strangely’s new full-length album, “ROARING ACCORDION,” saw its digital release in December, and now the physical copies are in hand and for sale!

Aaron J. Shay’s new compilation, “DISCRETE PACKETS OF SONG,” is also going to be released at this show, a CD featuring five years worth of recorded material and one previously unreleased song!

The Pickpocket Revue will be performing an intimate set of their punk covers and originals. This band features Jimmy Berg of The Bad Things, Mai Li Pittard of The Debaucherauntes, Aaron J. Shay, Sarah Shay on washboard, and, just for one night only, STRANGELY ON THE UPRIGHT BASS.

