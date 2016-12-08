Celebrate 40 Years of Fantagraphics December 9 & 10!



Fantagraphics Books commemorates its 40th anniversary with a series of talks, exhibitions, book signings, performances, and parties celebrating four decades of publishing the world’s most influential contemporary cartoonists. These accomplishments are chronicled in the new book, We Told You So: Comics as Art, An Oral History of Fantagraphics Books.



The festivities begin with a panel discussion on Fantagraphics’ first 40 years on Friday, December 9, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the elegant Folio library, located at 384 Marion Street in downtown Seattle. Moderated by Fantagraphics publisher and co-founder Gary Groth, the panel includes Love & Rockets creators Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez, Stranger Genius honorees Jim Woodring and Ellen Forney, and contributors to Fantagraphics’ colorful history. A reception will follow. Admission is free to the public.

On Saturday, December 10 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery hosts an exhibition and book signing with artists above, joined by legendary Seattle cartoonist Peter Bagge, with a special musical performance by Simon Hanselmann. The exhibition features art and artifacts from the formative years of Fantagraphics Books. (This occasion also marks the 10th anniversary of Fantagraphics Bookstore and coincides with the holiday editions of the Georgetown Art Attack.) This event will be followed by an anniversary gala at the nearby Georgetown Stables, 980 S. Nebraska St. Bonus: It’s the colorful holiday edition of the Georgetown Art Attack!



Fantagraphics Bookstore is located at 1201 S. Vale Street in the heart of the historic Georgetown arts community. Open daily 11:30 to 8:00 PM, Sundays until 5:00 PM. Phone 206-658-0110.



