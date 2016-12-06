Luna Park Cafe-West Seattle!!!! Crafts and Cartooning Santa!!!

Need some last minute Holiday pressies and prizes? Come browse the goodies that Luna Park employees have for you. It’s a mini craft sale on our patio out front. Also included Avalon Glassworks, and some of our customers! Saturday December 10 from 11am-4 pm. There is Art by Staci! Soaps By Sami! Scarves by Sweetpea! Candles and Jewelry by Hallie! ! Art glass by the artists at Avalon Glassworks! Stop by and pick up a goodie or two!

Looking for somewhere that is NOT the Mall but want to take the kids to see Santa???? Luna Park has that too!!!! The evening of Saturday December 17 from 4-7 pm, Santa will be in attendance, but this aint your average Santa!!!! This is CARTOONING Santa!!!! He will be doing cartoons for the kids for free. There will be cookies and treats, and you can get your picture with him!!! Dress up and bring the family down for our dinner and drink specials we having that night! Take a break from the shopping crowds and head down to see Santa and his Elves at Luna Park Cafe

We are located at 2918 SW Avalon Way, Seattle Wa 98126 http://lunaparkcafe.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Luna-Park-Cafe-159927590707384/

