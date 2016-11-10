Jennifer Zwick – Nintendo and Fortune Cookie Series

Ghost Gallery presents a series of watercolors on paper by local Seattle artist Jennifer Zwick called “Nintendo and Fortune Cookies”.

These diminutive sketches with graphite and watercolor document the object of obsession for many a teenage boy, but also apparently for this post-adolescent lady artist.

The show opens today at Saint John’s Bar & Eatery, 719 E Pike St, Seattle, Washington 98122 and will be up through all of November and December.

This is an off-site show produced by Seattle’s own Ghost Gallery, owned by the lovely Laurie Kearney and located at 504 E. Denny Way at Olive Street.

The big opening is November 10th during Capitol Hill Art Walk – DJ Pavone will be spinning tunes after 7pm- Amazing food & drinks to boot! If you can’t make it,

Jen’s work will also be available online starting Nov. 10th at the Ghost Gallery website.

