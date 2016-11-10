What is painting to Seattle? What is Seattle to America? What is the value of painting? What can be shared? What does democracy look like?

“American Painting Today” is an encyclopedic collection of paintings by artists from the greater Seattle area staged during the waning days of a short-lived temporary arts space on Capitol Hill.

Organized and curated by Matthew Offenbacher. You may remember the remarkable Mr. Offenbacher who, along with Jennifer Nemhausermade, created a conceptual artwork that consisted of buying works by women and queer artists for Seattle Art Museum.

Featuring:

Julie Alexander, Juan Alonso-Rodríguez, Sean Barton, Kelly Bjork, Susanna Bluhm, Alexi Brown-Schmidt, Lisa Buchanan, Lisa Buchanan, Buddy Bunting, Laura Castellanos, Jaq Chartier, Claire Cowie, Timothy Cross, Brian Cypher, Carole d’Inverno, Sue Danielson, Linda Davidson, Pat De Caro, Nathan DiPietro, Susan Dory, Sasha Ferré, Denis Fitzpatrick, Ben Gannon, Karen Gantz, Emily Gherard, Klara Glosova, Preston Graves, Cable Griffith, Peter Gross, Francisco Guerrero, Patricia Hagen, Laura Hamje, Alfred Harris, Victoria Haven, Colleen Hayward, David Hytone, Claire Johnson, Leena Joshi, Ken Kelly, Amanda Knowles, Paul Komada, Terry Leness, Margie Livingston, Sara Long, Ray Mack, Molly Magai, Marisa Manso, Sherry Markovitz, Mark Miller, Philip Miner, Jeffry Mitchell, Abraham Murley, Brian Murphy, Tuan Nguyen, Sarah Norsworthy, Nicholas Nyland, Shaw Osha, Michael Ottersen, Doug Parry, Forrest Perrine, Trung Pham, Philippe Pirrip, John Radtke, Andrew Rubinstein, Peter Scherrer, Ann Leda Shapiro, William Shields, Jennifer Beedon Snow, Whiting Tennis, Barbara Earl Thomas, Kate Thompson, Kimberly Trowbridge, Catherine Uehara, Claude Utley, Joey Veltkamp, Brad Winchester, Robert Yoder, Claude Zervas and Ellen Ziegler

The old Value Village on Capitol Hill, Seattle

(1525 11th Avenue)

November 28 – December 18, 2016

Party: December 8, 5-8 pm

Gallery Hours: Tuesdays—Fridays 12-2 pm (and by appointment)

Opening party: Thursday, December 8, 5-8 pm

2nd party opportunity: December 17, 8-11 pm (the closing of V2)

