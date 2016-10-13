Frocks and Vestments show at SAM Gallery with Elizabeth Jameson and Liz Tran

SAM GALLERY: OPENING RECEPTION FOR FROCKS & VESTMENTS

THU OCT 13 2016

SEATTLE ART MUSEUM

SAM GALLERY

6 PM – 7:30 PM

Celebrate the SAM Gallery opening of Frocks & Vestments, with featured artists Larry Calkins, Elizabeth Jameson, Christopher Kroehler and Liz Tran, all riffing on the topic of clothing. You’ll enjoy Liz Jameson’s colorful renditions of royal clothing, carefully executed in pastels and Liz Tran’s amazing impressionist explosions of color which are reminiscent of colorful necklaces. Larry Calkins 3D sculptures inhabit any room they reside in and Christopher Kroehler oil paintings on glass glow with amazing detail.

Light refreshments will be served.

Free and open to the public.

