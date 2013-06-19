Low Tide at the Volta Building in Belltown – opening Friday June 21st 5-8pm

“Low Tide” is a new permanent tile installation by Laura Brodax on Bell Street in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood at the Volta Apartments. The screen printed tile design was inspired by the reflective waters of the Puget Sound.

The 21 ft tile installation was created in Lauran’s studio from October to December 2012 and installed at the end of March of this year. It was a concerted effort by Laura, with assistance from Art Garcia, Denise Anderson and Angel O’Leary.

There will be a gathering to view Low Tide on Friday, June 21st from 5 PM to 8 PM

In addition to the mural viewing, there will be a beautiful black and white film loop of the water reflections taken by Michael Shannon.

FRIDAY JUNE 21st: 5 PM – 8 PM

BELL ST BETWEEN FIRST AND WESTERN

Refreshments will be served.

